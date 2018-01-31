Election Commission selects new chief

AT-KABUL: The Independent Election Commission selected Golajan Abdul Badie Sayyad as the new head, after a long time of lack of chief.

“The commission leading board selected Sayyad as the head and Wasima Badghisi as his deputy,” an official of the commission told Radio Azadi on Wednesday.

Former head of the election commission Najibullah Ahmadzai, was dismissed by President Ashraf Ghani and the body was run by a caretaker for almost three months.

The commission was blamed for not being impartial in the 2014 presidential election and political opposition and analysts accused some top officials including former head of the commission of fraud.

Political opposition parties insist that an impartial person should be appointed as the head of the election commission.