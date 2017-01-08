Emergency assistance; 210,000 IDPs, returnees need winter aid: MoRR

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) on Sunday said that 210,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and returnees are the most vulnerable and need urgent assistance during winter across the country.

“As many as 210,000 internal displaced and returnee families are the most vulnerable people, who need to urgent and serious helps during winter across the country,” said deputy minister Fazel Ahmad Azimi.

He said that till date 63 million Afs were allocated to help the mentioned families.

He said that national and international teams started survey to help the mentioned families.

“Over one million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran as well as 24,661 returned from European countries this year,” Azimi added.

Meanwhile, the state minister for disaster managements Wais Ahmad Barmak said that “totally 163,371 families have been displaced due to conflicts and natural disasters in 11 provinces.”

He said that 108,563 families returned back after situation improved in their residential areas, but still 54,808 families living as IDPs in 11 provinces.

Barmak claimed that his ministry with the cooperation of some other relevant organs helped 137,820 families throughout the country.

Also a survey is going on over 25,551 IDPs families to be assisted by the State Ministry for Disaster Managements (SMDM), he noted.

He highlighted that 1,504 people were martyred and 2,601 others were wounded as well this year.

“Over 270 million Afs were distributed to martyred and wounded families by the government at the current years,” he asserted.

Government had allocated over one billion Afs in order to help people urgently during disaster in the country, he mentioned.

He stated that also government has allocated 122 million Afs for winter program, where 2-5 million afs categorically has been allocated to different provinces to help people during disaster.

Pointing to destroyed institutions during conflict, he said that at cost of around 1.6 billion afs welfare institution has been destroyed during conflict in 11 provinces.

Ministry of Finance pledged to provide 30-40 percent of budget for reconstruction of welfare projects in coming year, he underlined.