Evidences shared with Pakistan, we asked for action: Interior minister

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Minister of Interior Wais Ahmad Barmak on Thursday said that during visit to Pakistan all documented issues shared discussed with Pakistan official and urged to take action.

After recent attacks in Kabul Afghan delegation including Minister of Interior Wais Ahmad Barmak and Intelligence Chief visit Pakistan on Wednesday

“After collection documents Afghan government leadership send delegation to Pakistan to clearly discuss issues with Pakistan,” said Wais Ahmad Barmak.

Speaking at a press conference here, he stated that Afghan delegation met with prime minister, interior minister, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the other military official of Pakistan and shared everything clearly.

He said that as Taliban officially claimed responsibility for the recent attack in Kabul, the Afghan government shared documents about centers of Taliban located in Chaman and other side of Durand line and asked Islamabad to take action.

He said that also we have shared documents that the Taliban leadership is in Pakistan and what Pakistan should do.

Documents regarding terrorist groups located in Pakistan and planning to increase operation and attacks in Afghanistan shared with Pakistan as well, he added.

Minister said that the discussion with Pakistan officials was constructive the Pakistan officials pledge to act based on the documents.

Head of National Directorate of Security, Masoom Stanekzai said that as Taliban clearly confessed that they are behind recent attack, it proves that Taliban are not a political network, but a terrorist group, thus we asked Pakistan to take action against them.

He said that the documents from Kandahar to Kabul attacks shared with Pakistan and we put on prior those cases which linked to direct killing of Afghan people and asked Pakistan for action.

Responding to a question, he said that all option will be on table to safeguard national interest, if Pakistan not takes action.

Probably a Pakistan delegation will meet Kabul coming Saturday to express their stance regarding Afghanistan demands as well as discuss other issues, he added.

While intelligence chief was optimism regarding visit to Pakistan, said that in the past there was denial, but this time there was confession with limitation.