Evil act at first day of Ramadan: Suicide car bomb kills 18 in Khost

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: At least 18 people, mostly civilians have been killed and six others, including children received injures on Saturday when a suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of provincial security forces in eastern Khost province, an official said.

Confirming the incident, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that it was a suicide car bombing at a bus terminal in Khost city. MoI Acting Spokesman, Najib Danish said that car bombing occurred at about 08:30am local time. “18 people have been killed, and six others including two children wounded in the attack.”

However, there are conflicting figures, as some confirms 10 killed, while even MoI confirms 13, and 18 killed in the attack.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Mubariz Zadran, said that 10 people were killed and eight others, including two children were wounded. He confirmed it was a car bombing targeted provincial security forces.

Military vehicles were also damaged in the bombing. Based on eyewitness, the blast was very much powerful that despite human loses, it also sustained financial damages.

President Ashraf Ghani, and Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah condemned terrorist attack on civilians in the south-eastern Khost province in strongest possible terms.

The deadliest attack came on the first day of Holy month of Ramadan. Putting glance at the past Ramadan months, the militant outfits never announce ceasefire, instead accelerated their nefarious attacks. Ramadan is the month of worship. The militants should shun violence act, aimed at letting the people to worship Allah the Almighty in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. This comes as the Taliban insurgents have increased their attack against Afghan security forces since announcing their spring offensive last month.