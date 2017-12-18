Ex-official reacts to Noor’s resignation

AT-KABUL: Former intelligence chief, Amrullah Saleh reacted to Balkh governor’s resignation, asking the ex-governor’s fans not to “worry” and not to blame what he called “dust and trash”.

The powerful governor who ruled the Northern Province for more than a decade, resigned and President Ashraf Ghani accepted his resignation on Monday.

Saleh analogized Noor as a “rocky man”, saying he was not worried that his close friend had no government position.

He promised to tilt the situation so “they will bow and offer us the post of provincial governor”, but did not detail who would bow. He said that the Hindukosh mountain was under his allies’ control, emphasizing again that he would not worry the “dust and trash”, without illustrating of the word dust and trash.

“Nobody with any power can remove our history, but unfortunately, we lack a single leader.”

He asked his allies to stop egoism. “If we accept a big leading umbrella, we will become irremovable and will turn to a winning power.”

He complained of the current situation. “We had previously single leadership, single structure and single goal. But problems emerged in these matters.”