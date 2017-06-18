Ex-Taliban commander acknowledges the group’s leadership is in Pakistan

AT-KABUL: An ex-commander of the Taliban militant group who has joined the peace process in eastern Nangarhar province, admitted that Taliban’s leadership is based in various parts of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government of Nangarhar, the insurgent militants has embraced the peace and reconciliation process as a result of meaningful efforts carried out by the operatives of National Directorate of Security (NDS). The statement said all the ex-insurgents have vowed that they would not commit any type of anti-government activities.

The ex-leader of the group Abdul Wahab who has joined the peace process including his four fighters has said they were plotting insurgency in Khogyani, Shirzad, Hesarak, Chaparhar and some other districts of Nangarhar for the last eight years.

Wahab repeatedly claimed that the group’s top leadership is based in Pakistan and they were conducting destruction and terrorism on the direct instructions of Pakistan-based Taliban leaders.

Moreover, another member of the group Wahidullah who also entered into the peace process said he joined the Taliban militant group six years ago and during the period they were receiving instructions from the Pakistan-based leaders of the group to carry out insurgency.

According to Wahidullah, the main part of instructions they received from Pakistan-based Taliban leadership was composed on targeting the male and female schools, bridges, culverts and other public welfare compounds.

The Taliban militant group has not yet commented into the matter whether their insurgent group has joined the peace process or not.