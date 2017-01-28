Exchanger zone, a loan providing company inaugurated in Kabul

AT-KABUL: A multi million company titled “Exchanger zone”, providing loans to boost up investment in private sectors has inaugurated in Kabul the other day.

The company, “Exchanger zone” considers as a best financial partners for those in need of financial assistance, privately and publicly.

“In advance to grant loan to small and medium enterprises, later the company would also expand its massive loans,” said Chairman of the “Exchanger zone”, Mohammad Zarif Amin.

He said that this company would provide loan with low interests to the individuals and private companies. “This company also has branches in five different countries in Asian continent.”

Though, private sectors have progressed since 2002, but still no fundamental steps were taken in the aspect to help private sectors and maintain its improvement, he added.

“Exchanger zone would put efforts to support private sectors and help them to progress as well. In addition to that the company would also advice and motivate other investments inside the country atthe future,”he asserted.

He added, the government should design laws and pave better ground for such investments in the country.

Financial Head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Azrakhsh Hafizi, said in the past years people’s trust eroded on the aspect of investments and loan facilities, thus this company should work on trust building in area of investment.

While voicing pleaser over “Exchanger zone”, a multimillion loan company, he said that such investment would be very much supportive for private sectors across the country.