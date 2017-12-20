Family of four killed, injured by unknown armed men in Parwan

AT News Report-KABUL: One member of a family was killed and three more wounded after unknown gunmen stormed their house and opened fire at them in Parwan province, security officials said Wednesday.

“The incident took place late Tuesday night in Jan Qadam village of the Bagram district,” said Farhad Hashemi, a district police officer. He added that the dead was bodyguard for a member of parliament.

He added that police was investigating the issue, but nobody was immediately arrested for the charge.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, a member of parliament identified the dead man as Abdul Mannan, saying he was his bodyguard.

Father of Mannan asked for punishment of the attackers.

Residents of the village marched toward the local department, saying that the government was unable to unsure security.