Fear is not real; it’s a product of thoughts we create. Danger is real, but fear is a choice!!

By Anjan Majumdar-A fighter, who creates a team or a family or club or school; usually does not want to leave or use the statement like ‘I won’t be there’ or ‘I will not participate’ or ‘I will quit’! An organizer is like a mother, who conceives the child and carries in her body for 9 months, usually does not want to leave her child after birth, till the time she feels that her leaving would benefit the child. But the child can…very easily… non- cooperates, can skip the cooked dinner, lunch or breakfast, as s/he doesn’t realize the satisfaction of cooking for others or doesn’t understand the pain of the creator by refusing the cooked food for any minor or major differences ! Many a times we talk about Culture shock, which is nothing but a huge gap in terms of understanding others and always think from the own prospective.

Own prospective is mostly driven by two things, ‘my comfort’ and “my fear of not coping up with future requirements”! Requirements can be a financial one or could be a health/ fitness related one. If I don’t have sufficient money to maintain my current status or if I do not have physical fitness to be as active as I am today! These are the TWO BIGGEST FEARS in LIFE.

I have closely observed this kind of people and surprisingly this category of people are very much inflexible and they don’t believe in taking corrective measures. For example regular savings with guidance from a wealth creation Manager can be a solution to secure financial future or regular physical exercise can help to lead a life with fitness…. But both the matters are ignored at the current stage and anxiety for future is on and on and on …..Sad!!!A good number of people are already in a quitting mode.

It is always easy to think about a normal life and to lead the same without challenges! Earn good; eat healthy, nice two or three holidays in a year. This is possible, when you earn good and spend wisely. That is one side of a very normal way of leading life with almost no challenges and that is the only logic set into the mind of normal people, who want to live a very easy life and there is nothing bad in it. But if we expect that all will live life in the same pattern then ……what about Wilma? Normal pattern of thinking doesn’t help to become exceptional or genius!! Wilma is the classic example, who faced all odds and proved herself as a winner in LIFE.

“My doctors told me I would never walk again. My mother told me I would. I believed my mother.” – Wilma

Wilma Rudolph born premature on June 23, 1940, in St. Bethlehem, Tennessee, Wilma Rudolph was a sickly child who had to wear a brace on her left leg. She overcame her disabilities through physical therapy and hard work, and went on to become a gifted runner. Rudolph became the first American woman to win three gold medals at a single Olympics in 1960, at the Summer Games in Rome, and later worked as a teacher and track coach. She died in Tennessee in 1994.

Early Life

Wilma Glodean Rudolph was the 20th of 22 children to parents Ed and Blanche Rudolph, and went on to become an African-American pioneer of track and field. But the road to victory was not an easy one for Wilma Rudolph. Stricken with polio as a child, she had problems with her left leg and had to wear a brace. It was with great determination and the help of physical therapy that she was able to overcome the disease as well as her resulting physical disabilities.

Growing up in the South before segregation was outlawed; Rudolph attended an all-black school, Burt High School, where she played on the basketball team. A naturally gifted runner, she was soon recruited to train with Tennessee State University track coach Ed Temple.

Pioneering Olympic Medalist:

At high school, Wilma Rudolph, nicknamed “Skeeter” for her famous speed, qualified for the 1956 Summer Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia. The youngest member of the U.S. team at the age of 16, she won a bronze medal in the sprint relay event. After finishing high school, Rudolph enrolled at Tennessee State University, where she studied education. She also trained hard for the next Olympics.

Held in Rome, Italy, the 1960 Olympic Games were a golden time for Rudolph. After setting a world record of 11.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash in the semifinals, she won the 100 in the final round with a time of 11.0. Similarly, she broke the Olympic record in the 200-meter dash (23.2 seconds) in the semifinals before winning the 200 (24 seconds) in the final. She was also part of the U.S. team that beat the world record in the 4-by-100-meter relay (44.4 seconds) in the Olympic semifinals before winning the relay in the final in 44.5 seconds. Most notably, Rudolph became the first American woman to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games. The first-class sprinter instantly became one of the most popular athletes of the Rome Games as well as an international superstar, lauded around the world for her groundbreaking achievements.

Following the Games, Rudolph made numerous appearances on television and received several honors, including the Associated Press Woman Athlete of the Year Award, which she received twice, in both 1960 and 1961. She retired from competition not long after, becoming a teacher and a track coach, but her accomplishments on the Olympic track remained her best known: Throughout the ’60s, Rudolph was widely considered to be the world’s fastest woman.

Death and Legacy

Rudolph shared her remarkable story with the world in 1977 with her autobiography, Wilma. Her book was later turned into a TV film. In the 1980s, she was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and established the Wilma Rudolph Foundation to promote amateur athletics. Wilma Rudolph died on November 12, 1994, near Nashville, Tennessee, losing a battle with brain cancer.

Rudolph is remembered as one of the fastest women in track and as a source of great inspiration for generations of African-American athletes. She once stated, “Winning is great, sure, but if you are really going to do something in life, the secret is learning how to lose. Nobody goes undefeated all the time. If you can pick up after a crushing defeat, and go on to win again, you are going to be a champion someday.” In 2004, the United States Postal Service honored the Olympic champion by featuring her likeness on a 23-cent stamp.

–Live life with no fear—

By Anjan Majumdar (CEO – Excellentiam India) www.excellentiam.org