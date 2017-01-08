Finance Minister discusses fiscal year budgets with lawmakers

AT-KABUL: Finance Minister, Eklil Hakimi accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Farahi, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, attended the budget and financial commission of Lower House (Welosi Jirga) to give information regarding budget for fiscal year 1396 (solar year) and also to hear the lawmakers suggestions.

“In this commission that a number of different commission representatives were present, Minister of Finance gave detailed information regarding 1396 (solar year) budget preparation, notional and provincial projects implementation, budget balance, people needs in the provinces within considering priorities and government possibilities,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The fiscal year of 1396 budget is formulated based on the people’s priorities, current limitations and financial facilities. We will insert your comments and suggestion according to the law,” Hakimi was quoted by the statement, as saying.

The fiscal year budget to be finalized soon and would be presented to the Welosi Jirga, the statement added.

The Finance Minister asked the lawmakers to approve the fiscal year budget based on the law that all budget related projects implemented on time, the statement furthered.

This is worth mentioning that the Wolesi Jirga of the parliament recently rejected the draft of the next Afghan year’s budget in the general session.

The lawmakers rejected the budget citing lack of balance, justice and fairness in the allocation of the budget.

Head of parliamentary commission for financial and budgetary affairs, Amir Khan Yar said at the time that the lawmakers were not convinced with the increment of precautionary codes in the draft budget.