First Afghan-India air corridor flight begins

Those who create crisis, we changed it to opportunity: President Ghani

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The first-ever Afghan-India air corridor flight began Monday from Kabul to Delhi, carrying 60 tons of herbals.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani speaking at inauguration of the first flight of Afghanistan-India Air corridor said: “Those who create crisis for us, must learn that we change the challenge to opportunity.”

President Ghani said that establishing of this corridor was discussed with Indian officials in September 2016 and have been put on practice.

He said that the corridor would pave the ground for private sector, relevant organs and government to work together in order to change the challenge to opportunities.

Our aim is to change Afghanistan to an exporter country and poverty and instability would not end until this country is not changed to an exporter, Ghani added.

He urged Afghan traders to concentrate on standards, saying that customers’ demand must be met.

“Afghanistan would have access to 1.3 billion customers, so it is enough market,” he noted.

President also ordered to the related organs to solve challenges in custom offices and airports.

In charge for Afghanistan-India Corridor Project Sediqullah Mujadidi said that “to the first flight will leave Kabul to Delhi, will carry 6 tons of herbals would cost $5million.”

He said that second flight will be from Kandahar to Delhi next week, the cargo will be included 40 tons of dried fruit.

Transferring of each kilogram of the goods will cost only 20 cents now, but before it cost 65-70 cents, he added.

Running of this corridor aimed at increasing of mutual business and go round of those challenge and barriers have been created before Afghanistan export, he claimed.

He said that currently commercial deal between Afghanistan and India is $500 million, but it will increased significantly in future.

Indian Ambassador to Kabul, Manpreet Vohra voiced pleasure over establishing Afghanistan-India air corridor, saying that New Delhi is committed to assist Afghanistan in various ways as this corridor expands and grows into a network of cargo flights as per-demand of the markets.