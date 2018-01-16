First ever E-library to be established

AT-KABUL: The first ever electronic library is planned to be established, an initiative by the ministries of higher education and telecommunication to help university students get easily access to different books.

The very first electronic library will be established in the Kabul University, said Arefa Peikar, spokeswoman for the higher education ministry.

“These libraries will help us digitally archive books and students and lecturers can get access to the digital libraries in the famous world universities,” she said, adding that the second step would be to establish such libraries in the provinces.

Several libraries are available in Afghanistan, including the public library that was made in 1966 in the heart of Kabul city that contains thousands of books.

“Most of our youth are busy with technology. It would be a development if they are helped study books instead of wasting time in using Facebook,” said Shafiq Wardak, a university lecturer.

Saber Mohmand, spokesman for the culture ministry welcomed the step, saying online libraries could help people get easily access to books.