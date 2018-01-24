For the First time Afghanistan’s Carpet Exporters participated in 2017

Asia’s leading home textile event will be held from 27 – 30 August, 2018 in Shanghai. The 2017 edition was attended by over 1,096 exhibitors from 30 countries and 38,964 trade buyers from 99 countries and regions.

From the last few years, there has been a special Carpet Zone in which 2 companies from Afghanistanparticipated for the first time in 2017 whereas other country includes: Pakistan, India, Iran and Turkey.

China itself is the largest importer of Carpet & Rugs with an increase of 20% per year in contract business in hotel and commercial estate.

More than 10 exhibitors participated in Carpet Zone in 2017 Edition. A large number of visitors like designers, architects, interior designers, importers & exporters and others visited this show.

Top 10 foreign visitor countries include: Korea, Japan, Russia, Iran, USA, India, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Afghanistan has a proud tradition in handmade carpets dating back hundreds of years. Afghan Carpets are highly regarded throughout the world. Hand-woven carpets from Afghanistan are very popular internationally.

Afghanistan Rugs & Carpet Centre (ARCC) & Ali Zabi Sedaqat participated in Carpet Zone.

Aviva Enterprises, Hamdan Traders and Stampede from Pakistan also showcased their carpets in it.

The seven pavilions have been long-term participants at the fair which include Belgium, India, Korea, Morocco, Pakistan, Taiwan and Turkey. Iran, Pakistan exhibitors are specialists in handmade carpets and rugs. A variety of machine-made and handmade carpets from Afghanistan, China, India and Pakistan were also on offer.

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK); the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Home Textile Association (CHTA).