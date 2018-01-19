Five al-Qaeda fighters killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report-KABUL: At least five member of the notorious al-Qaeda terrorist network have been killed in a special operation carried out by the brave Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province, the provincial media office said in a statement on Friday.

The operation was conducted in Shirzad district, in which Pakistani and Chechen citizens were also among those killed in the operation.

According to the statement, the crackdown against the militants was launched in Toto area of the district on Thursday night.

“Foreign militants, a suicide bombing plotter and a key member of the group were among those killed in the offensive.”

Moreover, security forces detained an armed militant and two suspects in the operation, the statement added.

Eastern Nangarhar province has witnessed heavy military operation to target terrorist groups, especially the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremists.