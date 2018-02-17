Five cops martyred in tumultuous Zabul

AT News Report-KABUL: At least five policemen were martyred after the Taliban insurgents ambushed an outpost in tumultuous Zabul province, local officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the Taliban militants assailed a police outpost in Mullah Dina area of Qalat city and salvaged weapons, the TOLONews reported. According to Zabul police they conducted an operation in the area following the attack but no details were provided.

The Taliban insurgent have yet to comment on the attack.