Five Daesh commanders killed in Jawzjan

AT News Report-KABUL: Five commanders of the Daesh terrorist group were killed during an airstrike in northern Jawzjan province, officials Sunday.

A press statement issued by the National Security Directorate (NDS), said that five Daesh commanders were killed during airstrike conducted by Afghan forces in Chaqmachoor area of Qosh Tepa district of Jawzjan.

The statement said that the killed commanders identified as Mullah Abdul Ahad, QariMohibullah, Mullah Sadruddin, Qari Mawdod and Faiz Mohammad.

The mentioned commanders of Daesh were on the way from Chaqmachoor of Qosh Tepa district to Sardara area of Darzab district of Jawzjan in a corolla vehicle, while targeted by Afghan air forces, added statement.