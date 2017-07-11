Five killed, 20 wounded in Badakhshan floods

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least five people have been killed, and 20 others received injures in floods in northern Badakhshan province, officials said on Tuesday.

The Provincial Deputy Governor, Gul Mohammad Bedar, said that the floods took place in Shaki, Nasi, and Kofab districts of the province, in which five people were killed, and dozens other wounded.

In addition to that, 20 residential houses have been destroyed during fresh floods.

“Eight residents have been missing due to three days of consecutive floods.”

Moreover, he informed of a humanitarian support to the affected families, saying that food, clothes, and medical facilities have been provided to them via choppers.