Five killed, 26 wounded in Save the Children office attack

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least five people were killed and 26 others wounded on Wednesday in a coordinated attack on the office of ‘Save the Children’ in eastern Nangarhar province.

“First a car bomber detonated the explosives in front of the Save the Children office in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province at around 9:10 am and later a number of insurgents stormed in the compound,” said spokesman to the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani.

The number of the attackers was counted four.

He said that shortly after the attack, police arrived in the area and clashes began between Afghan forces and insurgents.

Khogyani said after three hours of the attack one insurgent was killed inside the compound, first and second floors were cleared.

He said unfortunately so far three workers of the organization and two police officers were killed and 26 people wounded.

Provincial council member, Zabihullah Ezmaray said that 46 people inside were evacuated. “Twelve of them were ladies,” he said, adding that foreigners were also rescued, but could not identify them.

Islamic State or Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban militants rejected having hand in the attack.

A member of the provincial council said that after the attack three armed insurgents stormed inside the building and later started firing on security forces.

He said the insurgents were armed with light and heavy weapons.

Save the Children in a statement said that “we are devastated at the news that our Save the Children office in Jalalabad, Afghanistan came under attack this morning as armed men entered the building about 9:00 today local time, our primary concern is for the safety and security of our staff. We are awaiting further information our team and cannot comment further at this time.”

Chief Executive Officer of the National Unity Government (NUG) strongly condemned the attack over Save the Children Office.

He said targeting an organization, which helps children in their education, is against all Islami regulations and human valves.

Such attacks unveil evil face of enemies, who want using any means in order to create fear and horror among innocent people, he added.

On Twitter, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that it looking into reports of attack outside the Save the Children in Jalalabad Nangarhar. Attacks directed at civilians or aid organizations are clear violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.

Nearby the attack a school was located, which after the bomb blast all the children with fears running out of school to their home.

In a statement Save the Children has announced a temporary closure of its offices and suspended its humanitarian operation in the country in order to ensure security and safety for the staff members.