Five martyred, 45 injured in Taliban-fired rockets in Faryab

AT-KABUL: At least five civilians embraced martyrdom, and 45 others received injuries after Taliban insurgents fired rockets landed in a local bazaar, with flood of civilians, in northern Faryab province, official said.

This happened on Tuesday and the Taliban insurgents fired rockets from a nearby controlled area at around 11:30am.

“The rockets smacked on a local bazaar in Khwaja-Sabzpush district of the province, where hundreds of villagers were gathered for shopping,” provincial governor spokesman, Javid Bidar told Afghanistan Times.

“Unfortunately, 5 civilians were martyred and 45 others were injured, including women and children—who were busy doing shopping there” he said.

All injured were taken to the hospitals for treatment, and few of them have been reported critical, and the casualties may rise, he said.

So far no group including the Taliban insurgents have claimed responsibility for the attack.