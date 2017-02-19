Five policemen, 17 insurgents killed in clashes

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Five Public Order Policemen (POP), and 17 insurgents were killed in a clash in eastern Kunar and western Herat provinces, an official said on Saturday.

Police Chief Brig. Gen. Juma Gul Himmat told Pajhwok Afghan News that the clash erupted after militants attacked security forces post in the Khalkham locality of Chapi Dari district.

Separately, four Taliban insurgents were killed and three others wounded in overnight clash in the Chesht-i-Sharif district of western Herat province, a statement from 207th Zafar Military Corps said.

Security forces suffered no casualties in the attacks.

It is worth mentioning that last year a senior border police chief was killed in a bomb explosion in eastern Kunar province. In that time, provincial police chief, Juma Gul Hemmat confirmed that the 3rd brigade border police Gen. Wali Jan was killed in an explosion and saying, “a magnetic bomb which was planted in the vehicle of the officer was exploded in the Dangam district.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the Afghan security forces and the government officials.