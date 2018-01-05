Foot bomber martyred 13 policemen in Kabul

AT News Report-KABUL: Security official on Friday said that death toll from Thursday night’s suicide attack in Kabul has jumped to 13, with 18 others including 16 policemen received injuries.

A Daesh foot bomber targeted police officers, while the brave Afghan policemen had congregated to protect a demonstration of shopkeepers in the area.

“13 policemen lost their lives in the attack,” deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi told reporters in Kabul on Friday.

He said at least 16 police personnel and 2 civilians have also sustained injuries after a suicide bomber blown himself up among the police personnel and civilians.

Moreover, the head of the Criminal Investigation Department Salim Ehsas said the security forces have sealed 24 shops selling drugs in the area.

However, he said the security forces fierce resistance from certain residents of the area during the police operations.

According to residents and eyewitnesses in the area had earlier said that a suicide attack took place at a time when a demonstration was ended in the area.

The unpleasant and deadly attack took place at 8:47pm late on Thursday night in Bani area of the Kabul city in the premises of 9th police district.

Kabul Police spokesman, Basir Mujahid said the police force was deployed to the area to protect protesters of a demonstration by the local shopkeepers, who early in the afternoon engaged in physical clashes with police, who were in the area to search shops for drugs and alcohols.

According to reports, the so-called Islamic State, known as Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility of this heinous act of terrorism.

President Ashraf Ghani while condemning the attack in “strongest possible terms” vowed that the terrorists who are behind such attacks would not find a single safe haven in any part of the country and would get a more strong and deadly response from the country’s security and defense forces.

Similarly, the National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar also condemned this cowardly act of terrorism. The NSA Atmar in a displayed message on his official twitter account said, “Unfortunately, our innocent citizens and brave security forces were martyred and injured in tonight’s terrorist attack. While I strongly denounce the barbaric attack, I also offer my condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.”