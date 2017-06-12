Foreign soldiers kill family of three in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Three civilians including two children all members of the same family were killed after the foreign troops opened fire at them in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday in the Ghani Khil district.

“Foreign troops opened fire and killed three civilians after their vehicle was hit by a roadside mine in Shirgar area,” said Provincial Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogianai.

The killed civilians were father and his two children, he added.

No casualty reported to the foreign troops after the incident.

Civilian casualty during operation by foreign troops is one of the main biggest challenge for the people and government of Afghanistan. Often foreign troops caused civilian casualties during ground and air operation in different part of the country in the past decade and still it happens.

The Resolute Support mission has yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile US forces-Afghanistan in a statement said that we can confirm that a convoy with U.S. and Afghan personnel was struck by a roadside bomb and attacked with small arms fire in Nangarhar province. The convoy returned fire in self-defense and there were no U.S. casualties.

We have not received any official allegation of civilian casualties. We take civilian casualties very seriously and all allegations are thoroughly investigated.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be released as appropriate.