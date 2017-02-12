Foreigners among 10 militants killed in Badakhshan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 10 militants, including foreigners were killed and 14 others received injuries during an operation carried out in northeastern Badakhshan province, an official said on Sunday.

Ahmad Navid Frotan, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the operation—codenamed Kokcha 011—was launched in the Juram district of the province on Saturday.

“Taliban commander, Mullah Naqibullah and six foreign fighters were among killed militants. Fourteen other insurgents were wounded, he said, adding that Fargha Miro, Fargha Manj, Sartal and Lopakian villages were cleared of militants in the operation.

However, Frotan confirmed the killing of one security official and wounding of two others.

Clearing operation would be continued until all insurgents were flushed out from the district he added.