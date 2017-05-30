Former Taliban fighter says he was paid by Pakistan

AT-KABUL: Noorulhaq, a former Taliban fighter who has joined the government’s peace process confirms that he received money and arms from Pakistan to run subversive activities in eastern Nangarhar province.

“Following National Security Directorate, a Taliban fighter Noorulhaq joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province,” he told provincial officials in Nangarhar.

Noorulhaq had been fighting against government in the GulabShir group in Nangarhar, according to a statement issued by provincial governor’s office.

He was involved in different subversive activities in Nazian and Achin district in the past six years, who along with an AK-47 joined peace process, added statement.

Statement said that Noorulhaq claimed that Pakistan had paid him money and weapon as well as he was provided an ID card to easily travel to Pakistan.

Surrendered Taliban fighter said that he was tasked by Pakistan to destroy schools, bridges, roads and other governmental institution in Achin and Nazain districts of Nangarhar, noted statement.

Noorulhaq said that recently Taliban fighter have killed his relatives working with government and number of civilians, thus he joined peace process, mentioned the statement.

It is pertained to mention that often it was proved that Pakistan backing Taliban and some other insurgents group fighting in Afghanistan against Afghan people and foreigner’s troops, but still international community and USA did not show any reaction against it to have a clear result and lead to the end of terrorist activity in the region.