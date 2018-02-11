Four detained on armed kidnapping, robbery in Baghlan

AT News Report-KABUL: Four suspects were arrested on charge of armed robbery and kidnapping in northern Baghlan province.

According to a statement Police Chief of Baghlan Ikarmudin Sarey said that the four people allegedly blamed with armed robbery, killing and kidnapping were arrested.

He said that mentioned suspects were arrested during an operation conducted by police and intelligence operatives in Baghlan-e-Markazi district last night.

He said that four AK-47 and a grenade bomb launcher were also seized from the arrested suspects.

The suspects were involved in recent crimes such as killing and assassinations repeatedly, he added.

He said that arrest of mentioned criminals was great achievement and warned to other criminals that stop crime otherwise will be behind the bars.

Police Chief also called people cooperation fruitful in arrest of such criminals and urge them to help police further in the aspect.