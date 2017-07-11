Four including Taliban commander killed in Wardak

AT-KABUL: A key Taliban commander along with his four associates have been killed in a clash with Afghan security forces in Maidan Wardak province, official said on Tuesday.

The Provincial Police Chief Spokesman, Naqibullah Amini said that Mawlawi Abdul Rahman the Taliban Top commander, and his fighters were killed at Jalrez district of the province.

These militants killed in a clash with Afghan National Police on early Monday morning.

“During clash, a Taliban leader, along with his four militants have been killed, and three others received injuries,” Amini added.

According to Amini, the deceased Taliban commander was involved in killing of 24 policemen in 2015 during a clash occurred in the same district.

However, the Taliban insurgent has yet to comment into in the issue.