Four police killed, one injured in Lashkar Gah

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A police official said on Saturday that four police officers lost their lives and one other sustained injuries as a result of firing inside the check-post in southern Helmand province.

Provincial police chief Maj. Gen. Aqa Noor Kintoz told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in Srah Godar area of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, late on Friday night.

He said 10 policemen had been deployed in the check-post while some were on vacation.

It was not clear who shot the officers dead.

Kintoz added a guest might had come to the check-post and opened firing on policemen.

“Further investigation is in progress,” he added.

However, militant groups have not yet commented into the matter.