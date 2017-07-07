Four students killed in Faryab

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least four university students have been killed and one other received injuries as a result of clash between security forces and the Taliban insurgents in western Faryab province, local official said on Friday.

Abdul Massomi, administrative chief for Khwaja Sabzposh district, said the students came under cross-fire when were on their way from Mazar-i-Sharif to Maimana, the provincial capital.

He blamed the Taliban militants for targeting the students, including a son of former general Hashmi. “The incident occurred in the Chinar Hai Sharf area of the district at about 9pm.”

Moreover, one student and a police personnel sustained injuries during the firefight.

However, the militant group has not commented into the matter so far.