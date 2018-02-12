Four Taliban insurgents killed by own explosives in Farah

AT-KABUL: At least four Taliban insurgents were killed after their own vehicle full of explosive materials went off in western Farah provinces, security officials said on Monday.

A vehicle full of explosives belonging to the Taliban insurgents detonated before reaching its evil goal, the ministry of interior said in a statement, adding that the incident took place at 03:45pm on Sunday in Dahana Jawal in Anar district of Farah province.

Four Taliban passengers were killed in their own vehicle explosion, the statement confirmed, while civilians received no casualty during outburst.

In the explosion, some quantity of ammunition of the Taliban insurgents also destroyed.