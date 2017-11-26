Four Taliban killed in Baghlan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least four Taliban insurgents have been killed in a clash with security forces in northern Baghlan province on Saturday night, local officials said on Sunday.

Addition to that, six other insurgents received injuries in the clash, TOLONews reported.

The clash took place in Surkh Kotal village of Pul-e-Khumri after dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked a security check post, a spokesman for provincial police chief Zabi Shuja said.

“The Taliban retreated after several hours of clashes,” he said.

However, the official did not provide further details about the clash nor of casualties among the security forces.