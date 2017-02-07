Fragile economic situation; ACCI asks govt to support domestic products

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Tuesday expressed its deeps concern over challenges in private sectors and cold shoulder toward domestic products.

The ACCI asked government to adopt incentive policy in order to boost up domestic products and pave ground for the growth of private sectors across the country.

“Despite positive steps, still domestic products and private sectors facing different challenges, thus it is the need of the hour that the government to take encouragement policies to support home products,” said Deputy of ACCI, Khanjan Alkozai.

Addressing inauguration of International Exhibition titled “Afghan Homex Expo” here in Kabul, he said that behind ongoing conflicts, unstable and weak economic situation is one of the main factors that hampered domestic product. “The government should draw attention toward improvement of domestic products and private sectors aimed at embarking toward self-reliance,” he said.

Moreover, he added, “by improving economy situation, issues related insecurity would be resolved indirectly. Good economy would bring security in the country.”

Pointing toward reduction of tariffs and taxes in a bid to support domestic products, he stated, “such policy should be followed strictly to pave more suitable ground for better improvement of homemade goods.” Though, commercial deals declined in the country, but still enough opportunities are on the air, he added.

Deputy Minister for Commerce and Industries (MoCI) Qurban Haqjo, said that different policies in the card to support private sectors, domestic products and investments in the country.

He added, “The ministry devised a policy to get remuneration as much as possible from its membership in World Trade Organization (WTO).

“Afghanistan trade had worsened since 2007 due to lack of infrastructure, energy, corruption and old bureaucracy,” he added.

He said that lack of capacity within government as well as in private sectors was other challenges ahead of commercial deals and economic growth.

MoCI in cooperation with related organization made a strategy to assess challenges onward on private sectors and domestic products and also to take measure for its solution, he noted. He also informed of a policy to support investment in the country.

“Extraction of mineral mines is another element that enables the government to create job opportunities and lead Afghanistan toward economic self-sufficiency, he mentioned.

It is pertained to mention that the above mentioned four-day exhibition launched by ACCI in collaboration with the Exhibitors company’s projects of Iran in Kabul. 120 companies from Afghanistan, Japan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States of America (USA), Germany, Iran and Turkey were exhibited their products.

The core reason behind exhibition was to boost market for Afghan and foreign goods across the country.