Fully committed to promote gender equality: Abdullah

AT-KABUL: The National Unity Government (NUG) is fully committed to gender equality, equity of women’s empowerment in the country—meanwhile after the Taliban regime eye-caching development gained, the country’s top official said on Tuesday.

The Taliban regime was the darkest period for all Afghan masses in general, but to the women and girls in particular. Girls were banned from gong to schools, and women from workplaces beside so many other discriminations.

“Women had a remarkable improvement after the collapse of the Taliban regime,” the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah said, adding that the gain is still not enough.

“Afghan women are in the High Peace Council, Ministries, and other institutions, showing that they had a great improvement than the past. It is not enough and more steps should be taken for women capacity building,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah openly said that no development would be made sans gender equality in Afghanistan, thus the NUG support this at highest level.

“The NUG supports women rights. Women had 40 percent role in the previous elections and we believe that the percentage will become more in the upcoming elections,” he added.

After the overture of the Taliban rule, several programs and workshops organized to improve women’s participation in all area. The constitution reserves many seats for women, access to education has improved drastically, and many women are now working outside home.

But still overall situation is not good for them. Violence against women is still high. Forced marriages are still looming in rural areas. Meanwhile, efforts to further change women’s situation are on card.