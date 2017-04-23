German green party denounces US bombing

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The German Green Party has strongly condemned the recent US bombing in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.

Under the presidency of the Donald Trump, US has obtained unfair strategy in which attention toward civilian protection has not been paid, the party added.

Green party security spokeswoman, and also member of German parliament, Agnieszka Brugger said: “Trump through carrying such attack, wants to show himself as an active president.”

The party added that extremists and terrorist would not be eliminated through military means only, and peace remained a dream in Afghanistan despite 15 years of war.

International community has slammed the drop of biggest non-nuclear bomb by US force in Achin district.

The party said that US dropped the ‘mother of all bombs’ without giving a dame care regarding civilian lives, and asked the German Government to take a clear stance over the issue.

“Since Donald Trump has been elected as President, such brutal aerial attack is coming from Afghanistan and Syria,” Ms. Brugger furthered.