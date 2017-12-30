‘Ghani, Abdullah fear my popularity’: Ousted governor returns office in defiance of Presidential orders

AT News Report-KABUL: Regardless of his dismissal, the governor of northern Balkh province, Atta Mohammad Noor—who is also Chief Executive of Jamiat-i-Islami political party, on Saturday said that President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah are being feared of his vast popularity among the public.

“My removal from office was an organized plot ahead of Presidential Elections due to fear of my popularity,” Noor claimed in an event in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Though his resignation accepted by President Ghani with appointing Mohammad Dawood as his successor, Noor still visited the governor’s house and chaired an administrative meeting.

Despite of his removal, Noor returned to his office and chaired the provincial government meeting, warning that he will not leave office until government address his demands.

“I have given all authority to Jamiat political party; I’ll go upon the party’s decision. If Jamiat tells me to leave, I do it quickly, but in case of reverse, I’ll remain as governor till end of the National Unity Government tenure,” Noor said.

Worth mentioning that the meeting was broadcasted live by a number of TV channels, in which some Balkh military authorities, member of Jamiat party, civil officials, Noor’s supporters were present at the governor’s house.

Once again he said that he is not only a governor but part of the government as well, and President Ghani couldn’t oust him through a piece of paper.

“I wasn’t appointed by the President’s order and neither the President possessed the power to overthrown him.”

At the same time he is ready to leave office in case of reaching an agreement with central government. However, he warned that none can remove him by use of force.

Noor once against accused Presidential Palace and Chief Executive Officer of hatching conspiracies against him. “With these plots, some circles are attempting to insecure the Northern Zone, but we will never allow them to reach their goal.”