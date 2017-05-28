AT-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani dismissed Herat Mayor—Farhad Niyayesh as a result of complaints lodged against him by the local residents, Munira Yousufzada, spokesperson for the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG), said on Sunday.

Yousufzada in a statement said that the suspended mayor would resume his office once the investigation process over his two years of official activities to be completed.

According to the statement, IDLG had been assigned investigation to a fact-finding committee to probe into the matter.

However, the IDLG has so far not made public further details regarding the investigation of the issue.

Prior to this, at least seven border police official, a military commissioner of the border police in Islam Qala, and border police chief for Herat province were suspended by the President Ashraf Ghani in February this year. In addition to that, a manager of passport department and three other police personnel were also dismissed by the President, while responding to a various complaints against them lodged by the local residents.