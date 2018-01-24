Ghani receives initial investigation report of attack on Continental Hotel  

AT-KABUL: The initial report of the Intercontinental hotel attack was delivered to President Ashraf Ghani, president’s spokesman said.

A group of armed men stormed the landmark hotel in the weekend. The Taliban-claimed attack lasted for more than 14 hours in which, at least 22 people including 14 foreigners were killed while more than 10 people received injuries.

“So far, we are in the initial part of the investigation. This was a complicated attack and needs comprehensive investigations,” Shah Hussain Murtazawi said, adding that the details of the report would be soon shared with the people.

Witnesses said of security vacancies in the hotel before the attack. “We were told that the scanner was not working. I didn’t see any armed guard when I entered hotel,” said Aziz Tayyeb, an official of the Afghan Telecom company, who was in the hotel during the attack.

The responsibility of the hotel’s security was handed to the Kabul-Balkh private security firm. Saeed Rahimi, head of the firm called any judgments premature about the incident.

He said he would be ready to help the government investigations.

A government official has said that the employees of the security company did not resist the assailants. “There were 15 guards of the company during the attack, but none of them stood against the attackers,” said the official who wished to remain unnamed.

The US government announced on Tuesday that its citizens were among the victims of the attack.