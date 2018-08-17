Ghani rules probe into Ghazni attack

AT-KABUL: President Ghani has ruled a thorough probe on conspiracies surrounding the rampage on southern Ghazni city, as government forces have retaken full control of the city. A President’s statement said Ghani in a security meeting in Ghazni province asked security officials to review any conspiracy theory regarding the Taliban’s onslaught on Ghazni city. The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense Gen. Sharif Yaftali shared information regarding the situation of Ghazni city and the ongoing clearance operations. According to him, clearance operations were being conducted normally and the security situation in the city has returned to its normal condition and new security belts have been established. In his turn, President Ghani hailed the bravery of the Afghan armed forces while responding to the attack on Ghazni city and said those who have shown courage and bravery will be hailed. President Ghani emphasized on further coordination among the security and defense institutions. He instructed the National Directorate of Security to review the conspiracies surrounding the attack on the city and ascertain the weak points. He also instructed the security officials to take necessary steps for the rehabilitation of police in Ghazni and increase the number of police stations to boost the security of the city.