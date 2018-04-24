Ghani spells out anti-corruption drive

AT-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani accused some members of parliament of being involved in corruption. “Some members of parliament are involved in corruption instead of being part of the anti-corruption strategy,” Ghani said Tuesday at European Union’s fourth conference on struggle against corruption held in Kabul. He said that his administration has a serious determination in eradicating corruption, but called what has been so far done, not enough. “Nobody should doubt the government’s political intention, because we have still a long way ahead in fighting corruption,” the president added. He praised judiciary organs for their efforts in fight against corruption, saying that more works were needed to be done. The European Union holds conferences on fight with corruption every year since 2014. Senior government officials, foreign ambassadors and John Sopko, head of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction attended in Tuesday’s conference. Struggle against corruption is a basic condition of the international community with the government of Afghanistan and was emphasized at the Brussels conference. The government has made the anti-corruption strategy and plans to integrate the anti-corruption organization with the attorney general office. Despite the government’s claims regarding efforts on fight with corruption, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is unhappy with government’s measures. It says that corruption was tied up with the war in the country that removing corruption was the key of overcoming the war. “I would like to tell Afghans that if they have strong efforts in struggle against corruption, they will make their country strong and bring a durable peace, stability and welfare to their homeland,” said John Sopko, head of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. He warned that if fight against corruption was not taken serious, the government of Afghanistan would collapse from inside and people would never hug peace.