Ghazni terror plot foiled: MoI

AT-KABUL: A terror plot has been foiled after the Afghan security forces destroyed a truck filled with explosive materials before entering to the capital of southern Ghazni province, security source said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said the insurgents was planned to carry out a deadly truck-bombing in Ghazni city. According to statement, two suicide bombers were also killed in the incident.

Truck filled with hundreds kilograms of explosives was destroyed after identification in Mansour village of Nawa district of the province on Tuesday, the source added.

Moreover, in Garmsir district of Helmand province, 21 roadside bombs, planted by the Taliban insurgents were defused by the security forces, the statement added.

This comes as recently security official in Ghazni province showed readiness to deal with the Islamic State (IS), aka Daesh militant group. Recently, Daesh militants group has been emerged in the Gilan district of the southern Ghazni province. However, security officials assured residents not to let the group from gaining foothold in the district, and efforts on card to eliminate the group.