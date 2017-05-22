Girl school blown up in Ghazni

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Unknown armed men blew up a girl school in the capital of southern Ghazni province, an official said on Monday.

Education Director Mohammad Abid Abid told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Albiruni Primary School in Qarabaghi area was blown up on Sunday night.

“The school operating in a rented house had been damaged in a similar attack in the past as well,” he said, adding that no one was hurt in the overnight incident, but windowpanes and doors of the school were broken.

A resident of the area, Alam Khan said the residents heard a heavy explosion at about 1am. “When we woke up in the morning, we found the school damage. Those involved in the incident have committed a great injustice,” the source quoted him, as saying.

However, there is no immediate claim of responsibility by any terrorist outfits. The Taliban previously told Pajhowk that they do not create problems for schools.