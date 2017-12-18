Government serious in protection of water dams

AT-KABUL: The government seems serious in protection of the water dams as water and energy minister said Monday that a committee was formed for this purpose.

Ali Ahmad Osmani, told legislators that the committee was formed to prevent security threats against the dams.

“Each dam has a certain enemy,” Osmani said. “We have employed three foreign experts to clarify the vulnerability of the dams.”

Ten security forces were killed some six months ago in an enemy attack on the Salma dam in the western province of Herat.

The ministry of interior also assures that the security of dams would be ensured by any price.

“This is a very important issue for us,” said Nosrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry. “Security of dams is in our work program and we will provide it by the most of our ability.”

In response to the MPs’ questions regarding the low budget capacity, the minister of water and energy said that 64 per cent of the ministry’s budget was spent in the outgoing Afghan year.