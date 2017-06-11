Government to provide 5,000 returnees with jobs

AT-KABUL: The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said Sunday that it runs a project to provide job opportunities for 5,000 returnees in eight provinces.

“Running of this program aims to provide job opportunities to those Afghan refugees who have returned from neighboring countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

The project focuses on carpet weaving sector and has allocated 335 million afs for the project, according to the statement.

This project will be implemented in the frame of National Development of Rural Industry programs, he added.

He said that this project will be implemented in Kabul, Parwan, Baghlan, Balkh, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar and Herat in one year.

By implementation of this project 5,000 returnees will be granted with direct job opportunity and over 15000 will be benefited indirectly from the project in eight mentioned provinces.

This project will include rehabilitation and development of carpet weaving as well as establishing of process factories in the five zone, he noted.

According to the report of Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation, 700,000 Afghan refugees returned home from Pakistan and Iran in 2016, where jobless is the most challenges ahead of them.