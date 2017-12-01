Government urged to convene Loya Jirga

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: In a bid to get rid of current challenges, the politically party has called on the National Unity Government (NUG) to convene constitutional Loya Jirga, noting this is only a solution to end current crisis.

Briefing newsmen here in Kabul, Spokesmen for the political party, ‘Council for Protection and Stability of Afghanistan’ Massoud Trushtwal, said that security situation in the country is critical and fragile; therefore, the government should convene the constitutional Loya Jirga.

Meanwhile, the President’s Office has said that in the current situation, holding Loya Jirga is not possible.

“The constitution of Afghanistan has defined Loya Jirga that includes the members of provincial councils,” said the President’s Office Deputy Spokesman, Dawa Khan Minapal. “The government will act [in regard] after the provincial councils’ elections.”

Meanwhile, Trushtwal claimed that the government attempts to delay the next year’s parliamentary and provincial councils’ elections by provoking ethnic tensions and banishing politicians for various reasons.

The concerns over possible delay in next year’s elections come as two days earlier, the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) said that the government has no will and reform plan to hold the parliamentary and councils’ elections.