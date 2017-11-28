Government’s new strategy for arm carrying: “Only people have license, can carry arms’

AT News Report-KABUL: The government adopted a new strategy over arms carrying amid an increasing insecurity that causes some people especially businessmen and industrialists who are worried of their safety.

The new strategy says that people having arms licenses, can only carry arms during the work hours. It also clarifies that the interior ministry takes fees to issue arms licenses. The term for arms license is one year and could be extended to three years in critical situation.

Acting interior minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak, said the aim of the new strategy was to ban illegal arms carrying and help security. He added that the national security council would approve the strategy by next week.

Barmak said that issuing the arm license needed biometric to prevent illegal licenses.

The fee for arms license is 15,000 Afghanis, while no fees were taken previously.