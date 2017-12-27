‘Govt. committed to establish outstanding peace, solidarity nationwide

AT-KABUL: The National Security Adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Wednesday met with tribal elders and religious clerics from Faryab province, discussing security situations, crackdown against illegal armed forces and implementation of developmental projects in the province.

“Faryab’s role in economic development of the country is of tremendous importance and its tribal elders and Ulema’s continued support to the Unity Government is highly commendable,” Atmar quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Atmar added that the residents of Faryab province—across the country have always been extended their kind and required support to the country’s National Defense and Security Forces and carried out public uprising against terrorist and destructive activities in the province.

“Faryab’s geographic location and its people support are imperative in bilateral economic ties with the Central Asian countries and implementation of mega projects,” Atmar noted.

Atmar, the greater strategist and popular leader in the country has urged the country’s Ulema to back Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process in a bid to bring durable peace and stability in the country.

“Unity Government has been pursuing its firm commitment to establish outstanding peace and solidarity across the country which depends upon meaningful peace and reconciliation process,” Atmar highlighted role of religious scholars in peace process.

On their turn, the Faryab’s tribal elders and religious scholars said they would continue their support to the government and the country’s National Defense and Security Forces.

They called on the government to prioritize the Faryab province in its mega developmental and trade projects to provide economic opportunities and help the residents to improve their life standard at their door-steps. Presidents’ special envoy on Central Asian countries and deputy to the National Security Council Adviser Mohammad Suliman Kakar also attended the meeting.