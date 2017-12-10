Govt emphasizes on women’s part in leadership

AT-KABUL: The government urges that women should have place in the senior positions. Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah acknowledged Sunday that women in the rural areas had kept deprived of education and nothing significant had been done for them.

“Women suffered more from the war. Their partnership in the leading board was one of the unity government’s commitments,” Abdullah said. “We plan to appoint women as deputy governors for 12 provinces.”

Deputy chief executive, Mohammad Mohaqqeq said in a two-week long campaign of eliminating violence against women that women should get the chance of taking holding senior posts in the government.

“Why should women always be deputies? We must have female ministers and provincial governors,” Mohaqqeq said.

Mohammad Khan, another deputy chief executive said that violence against women was not limited to men. Women’s rights are violated by women as well, Khan said. He reminded the female lawmakers’ move against Narges Nehan, the only women who was introduced by President Ghani for the cabinet.

Nehan is said to have failed of getting vote of confidence because most of female parliament members refused to vote for her.

Delbar Nazari, minister of women’s affairs expressed concern over women’s condition, asking the government to probe violation against women.

President Ashraf Ghani had frequently said that women’s role was vital in the governance.