Govt has failed to tame Daesh: Senators

AT-KABUL: Senators express concern over the intensifying acts of the Daesh terrorist group in the country, blaming the government for not doing well in the combat against the terrorist group. Their concerns come after a deadly attack on a voter registration center in the west of Kabul, which was claimed by the Daesh terrorist group. Some 70 civilians were killed and 120 others injured in the attack took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood on Sunday. Alam Izadyar, deputy head of senate said Tuesday that Daesh has increased attacks while the government reports of its removal in the eastern areas of the country. “The government had earlier assured that Daesh terrorist group was eliminated in Nangarhar province, but we see now the group shifting activities from one area to another,” Izadyar said. In another incident in the Daesh’s birthplace (Nangarhar), fighters of the terrorist group decapitated three brothers just outside their house in the Chaparhar district some two days back. The group that emerged in the Pakistan border areas in 2015 has so far carried out several deadly attacks in Kabul, Balkh, Nangarhar and Ghor provinces. Head of Senate, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar assigned a senator delegation to visit Nangarhar and investigate the beheading. “The Daesh group once again proved that it is the enemy of the people of Afghanistan. We ask the delegation to go to Nangarhar and investigate what was the problem,” he said. Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani had said that some 1,000 Daesh fighters were killed in operations launched by security forces in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. He had admitted that still there were 2,000 Daesh fighters in the country.