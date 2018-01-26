Govt welcomes putting six Taliban officials in US black list

AT News Report-KABUL: The government said it welcomes putting the names of six former Taliban officials in the US black list.

The US government said Thursday that it had enlisted the Taliban former officials including Abdul Samad Sani, governor of the Central Bank in the Taliban government. A US official said the move was part of the Washington’s new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

“We expect more measures against terrorist groups and their supporter countries, because the continuation of terrorist activities can be a major threat for the entire region,” Shah Hossain Mortazawi, presidential spokesman said.

These former officials in Taliban regime are accused of financial and arm assistance to the militants who had hands in the attacks against the US-led international coalition.

The US official also asked Pakistan to cooperate with the international community by stopping harboring terrorists.