Govt’s new strategy prevents illegal mines’ extraction

AT-KABUL: The government has prepared a new strategy ‘roadmap in mines’ sector’, saying it would prevent the illegal extraction of mines.

“The roadmap will provide opportunities for transparency and accountability as well as investment on mines,” said Abdul Qadir Motfi, spokesman for the ministry of mines and petroleum.

He added that the roadmap would help evaluation of all natural resources and limitations.

He added that the high economy council would decide on the mines based on the roadmap,

“We will soon sign agreements to give extraction of 24 mines to the private sector,” he said, adding that domestic and foreign companies interested in Afghan mines, would be provided with more facilities.

He called insecurity as a big challenge to extract mines, saying the situation helped illegal powerful individuals and the armed opposition groups to extract the mines. “We will prevent the illegal extraction of mines with the cooperation of the security forces.”

He concluded that a team of experts was working to bring reforms in the mine’s law.