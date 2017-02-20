Grenade attack; 10 of a family killed in Laghman

AT-KABUL: At least 10 members of a single family were killed and four others wounded after unknown men threw grenades at their house in eastern Laghman province, provincial officials said Monday.

“10 member of a family including women and children were killed after unknown attacker tossed hand grenades in a residential house in the Badpakh district,” said Laghman Governor Spokesman Sarhadi Zwak.

He said that the incident occurred in Morwat Kas area last night and the attackers threw two grenades at their house.

Four people were also wounded during the incident and shifted to Nangarhar hospital for treatment, he added.

Police started investigation over the case, he noted.